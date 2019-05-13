China light-vehicle sales nosedive 18% in April

New light-vehicle sales in China keep sinking with demand slumping nearly 18 percent to roughly 1,575,000 in April.

It was the 10th straight month that new-vehicle deliveries declined as economic growth continues to slow across China.

Tensions over the escalating China-U.S. trade battle and shifts in consumption trends are also weighing on new car and light-truck demand.

Shoppers are also stay away from showrooms ahead of potential government incentives aimed at reviving the market, with China’s domestic brands being particularly hard hit.

Multipurpose vehicle sales in April plunged 31 percent to some 95,100, while crossover and SUV deliveries fell 20 percent to 647,800. Sedan sales also dropped 15 percent to about 791,200.

Minibus volume picked up for the second consecutive month, rising 4.8 percent to approximately 40,800.

April sales of new commercial vehicles in China, namely trucks and buses, totaled 406,000, virtually unchanged from a year earlier.

Through April, new light-vehicle sales contracted 15 percent to some 6,837,600 while new commercial-vehicle deliveries gained 1.5 percent to around 1,516,000.

Industrywide sales fell in 2018 for the first time in decades.