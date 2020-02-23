Chevy ramps up Corvette output to fill orders

Production capacity at the Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., is about 80,000 per year, and Chevy is expected to build about 40,000 of the cars this year, according to LMC Automotive. Chevy did not disclose production targets.

Coupe production started Feb. 3, and convertible production starts in April.

Production of the eighth-generation Corvette originally was scheduled to begin by the end of 2019 but was delayed by the UAW's 40-day strike against General Motors last fall. To increase output, GM has added a second shift at the plant, which had been on one shift since the mid-1980s.

"We're pretty happy with what we think the throughput can be with that second shift," Majoros said at a Corvette media drive last week. "It's a big step for manufacturing, labor, supply chain, everything that's required to make sure we can satisfy that demand."

The Corvette was named the 2020 North American Car of the Year last month, and since the car was unveiled in July, Chevy has received at least 45,000 preorders through its website, Majoros said. In addition, many dealers have taken numerous preorders and want even more cars for their showroom and lot as well.

Dealer demand is five times what GM has allocated, Majoros said. "Dealers always have the opportunity to ask for more, and they are asking for way more than we're allocating."

LaFontaine Chevrolet in Dexter, Mich., has sold all 33 Corvettes the factory has allotted it. "We are trying to get 20 more right now, because I think we could sell those instantly," said Shaun Bernard, the store's general sales manager.