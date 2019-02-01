Chevy Blazer: GM's newest political football?

Last week, CEO Mary Barra again defended the company's decision to idle or end production at the plants in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario but was met with mixed reaction — from praise and understanding to calls for her firing and company boycotts.

"We are a large company with significant but not infinite resources. We have to make smart, strategic — and sometimes difficult decisions about where to invest," Barra wrote on LinkedIn in a post titled "Transforming an industry to transform the world."

Much of the effort to boycott the Blazer — and GM's Mexico-made products in general — has come from the UAW and the Canadian union Unifor. Both have separately condemned the vehicle.

Unifor President Jerry Dias called for a boycott of all Mexican-made GM products last month. UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who leads the union's GM department, also has urged union members and their friends and families not to buy the Blazer.

Despite being assembled in Mexico, the Blazer is made with 54 percent U.S. and Canadian parts, according to window stickers on dealer lots. Just 22 percent of its content is from Mexico — in line with the Michigan-made Chevy Traverse crossover and less than the Chevy Trax made in South Korea and Equinox made in Canada.

GM decided to build the Blazer at its Ramos Arizpe plant after ending production of the Cadillac SRX there and starting to build its replacement, the XT5, in Spring Hill, Tenn.