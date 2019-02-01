Chevy Blazer: GM's newest political football?

he 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is entering a red-hot midsize utility segment, but it's hauling some unwanted baggage.
The resurrected SUV-turned-crossover is arriving at U.S. dealerships amid outcry from unions and politicians over General Motors' decision to import the vehicle from Mexico.
Adding to the controversy is GM's plan to potentially close up to four U.S. plants and shutter Oshawa Assembly in Canada by year end.
Such political turmoil is unique but not unprecedented in GM's recent history. The automaker launched the 2011 Chevrolet Volt while being labeled "Government Motors" by critics of its federally backed 2009 bankruptcy.
Those cries have turned to "Greedy Motors" for the automaker's increasing foreign production while U.S. output ebbs. GM became the largest auto producer in Mexico last year, according to the Automotive News Data Center.