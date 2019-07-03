Canada June sales down 9.5% as losing streak hits 16 months

Sales of new vehicles in Canada fell 9.5 percent in June, extending the streak of monthly declines to 16.

Unlike recent previous months, during which a single automaker managed to drag down the monthly overall sales total, every major automaker from Detroit to Japan posted declines.

Bigger automakers, such as Nissan, Honda, Toyota, and FCA, all saw their sales fall. Nissan sales fell 13 percent, Honda sales were off 10 percent, FCA sales decreased 4 percent, and Toyota sales dipped 2.2 percent.

Smaller players, such as Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen and Subaru, were also down slightly.

Luxury automakers didn’t fare well, either. Mercedes-Benz sales were down 19 percent while BMW fell 16 percent.

And Tesla sales were cut in nearly half, down 47 percent to an estimated 650 deliveries.

The industry in Canada hasn’t seen a monthly increase in sales since February 2018. That month marked the start of the current losing skid and led to an annual sales decline last year for the first time since the Great Recession.

All told, automakers sold 182,279 vehicles in June. At the halfway point of the year, sales stand at 984,627 vehicles, down 5.3 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Still, Global Automakers of Canada President David Adams remains optimistic.

“Canadian auto sales continue to be fairly robust amidst pretty stable and positive consumer confidence ratings,” Adams said in a statement. “Looking at the glass half full, if sales for the remainder of 2019 track along current levels, we will still have one of the better sales years ever in Canada.”

A consumer shift away from passenger cars towards SUVs and pickup trucks continued in June, with car sales down 21.3 percent for the month while light truck sales declined only 1 percent.

Trucks accounted for 73 per ent of all vehicles sold, according to the Global Automakers of Canada.

Here’s a closer look at how some of the automakers fared last month:

NISSAN SINKS 13%

Nissan Canada’s most popular vehicle — the Rogue — might have posted small gains in June, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the automaker from seeing sales decrease 13 percent last month.

Nissan Canada sold 14,206 vehicles, down from 16,330 in June 2018.

Nissan brand sales were off 12 percent to 13,185 vehicles while sales of the luxury Infiniti line were down 27 percent to 1,021 units.

Nissan sold 4,364 Rogues, up 0.5 percent, and 1,495 units of subcompact Kicks, up 145 percent. But it wasn’t enough to offset losses posted by the Qashqai (down 17 percent to 1,789 units), Murano (down 15 percent to 1,208 units) and Sentra (down 34 percent to 1,085 units).

HONDA DOWN 10%

Honda Canada sales fell 10 percent in June with barely a model posting monthly gains.

Only the Honda HR-V and Clarity saw sales increases, up 25 percent to 1,286 units and 14 percent to 191 units, respectively.

Even sales of the popular Civic and Odyssey minivan were down. Civic sales were off 9 percent to 6,065 cars while Odyssey sales fell 26 percent to 885 units.

Honda’s luxury Acura brand posted a sales decrease of 5 percent to 1,661 vehicles.

JEEP, RAM SALES CAN’T SAVE FCA

Increased demand for Ram and Jeep couldn’t prevent FCA Canada’s total June sales from falling 4 percent to 21,566 vehicles last month.

Total Ram sales were up 7 percent t to 10,122 trucks sold, while pickup sales were up 5 percent to 9,563 units.

Jeep sales crept up 1 percent t to 6,255 units with a 34-percent increase in Grand Cherokee sales and a 21-percent sales increase in Wrangler sales. Totals were 1,629 and 2,497 units, respectively. But Cherokee sales were down 48 percent to 1,200 units.

Dodge brand sales were off 20 percent to 4,284 units while Chrysler sales fell 30 percent to just 809 vehicles.

Sales of the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were down 18 percent, 22 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

SAGGING CAR SALES HURT TOYOTA

Toyota Canada’s total June sales — including its Lexus brand — dipped 2.2 percent to 22,769 vehicles as customers shied away from cars and luxury models during the month.

Toyota car sales fell 12 percent to 7,651 units with Corolla sales down 11 percent to 4,546 units. Total Prius sales were off 60 percent to 633 units, down from the 1,663 units sold a year ago.

Surging sales of the Canadian-made RAV4 were the automaker’s brightest spot as they soared 27 percent to 6,509 vehicles sold. Overall, total truck sales were up 5.8 percent.

Lexus sales suffered a 12-percent decline to 1,681 vehicles. However, through the first six months of the year, Toyota Canada’s total sales remain up 3.7 per cent.