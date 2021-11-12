Can new Subaru Solterra EV win Tesla cross-shoppers?

TOKYO — Subaru has thrown down a Tesla test-drive challenge with its new Solterra electric crossover, unveiled last week as the brand's first serious EV.

Subaru Corp. is late in joining the EV arena, in contrast with Tesla's aggressive push to dominate the market.

But the way the low-volume Japanese brand sees it, Subaru has a big leg up when it comes to delivering popular crossovers, with its decades of success in the all-wheel-drive field.

"I hope you will test drive and compare the Solterra with other EVs, including Tesla," Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura said at the Solterra's Thursday, Nov. 11, launch event in downtown Tokyo. "Other EVs are good at driving on paved city roads, but you will feel the difference when you drive on rugged roads."