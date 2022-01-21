Cadillac Escalade-V coming in 2023

DETROIT — Cadillac is launching a performance variant of the Escalade, its top-selling nameplate, for the 2023 model year.

The luxury brand teased the Escalade V-Series in a video Thursday and confirmed the new variant on Friday.

Cadillac will share vehicle and performance specs when the SUV is formally revealed this spring.

The Escalade, redesigned for the 2021 model year, a Cadillac pillar for more than two decades and one of GM's most profitable nameplates, is the top seller in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

It racked up U.S. sales of more than 40,000 in 2021, according to the Automotive News Data and Research Center. It was followed by the Mercedes-Benz GL/GLS, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender.