Cadillac Escalade-V coming in 2023

Cadillac Escalade-V series performance specs will be revealed when the SUV is formally revealed this spring.

DETROIT — Cadillac is launching a performance variant of the Escalade, its top-selling nameplate, for the 2023 model year.

The luxury brand teased the Escalade V-Series in a video Thursday and confirmed the new variant on Friday.

Cadillac will share vehicle and performance specs when the SUV is formally revealed this spring.

The Escalade, redesigned for the 2021 model year, a Cadillac pillar for more than two decades and one of GM's most profitable nameplates, is the top seller in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

It racked up U.S. sales of more than 40,000 in 2021, according to the Automotive News Data and Research Center. It was followed by the Mercedes-Benz GL/GLS, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender.

Big opportunity

The V-series variant is an opportunity for Cadillac to drum up even more excitement for the Escalade franchise, said Paul Waatti, manager of industry analysis at AutoPacific.

The V-series variant is an opportunity for Cadillac to drum up even more excitement for the Escalade franchise, said Paul Waatti, manager of industry analysis at AutoPacific.

The Escalade-V will likely be the most powerful three-row SUV when it launches, he said.

"Escalade buyers have been clamoring over a V-series performance model since it launched," said Waatti. "We have yet to see a ceiling on how much consumers will spend on luxury SUVs."

The highest-priced 2022 Escalade trim, Sport Platinum, starts at more than $103,000.

Cadillac has offered a V-Series option on the CT4 and CT5 sedans since 2020. The 2022 CT5 V-Series Blackwing became the most powerful vehicle Cadillac had ever built.

Cadillac declined to say whether the Escalade-V will get the Blackwing track-capable power and badging.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla gaining on BMW for U.S. luxury sales crown
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
HONDA-MAIN_i.jpg
Honda wants to embrace its low inventories
TESLA-MAIN_i.jpg
Tesla gaining on BMW for U.S. luxury sales crown
Inventory climbs up, back above 1 million
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-17-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive