Cadillac crossovers here, but is it enough?

LEESBURG, Va. — After years of preaching patience while it transformed a sedan-heavy lineup, Cadillac now boasts fresh offerings for America's crossover-crazed consumers.

But Cadillac dealers, having endured three years of declining sales and the ousting of President Johan de Nysschen in 2018 just as his product blitz was beginning, may have still longer to wait before the luxury brand's rebound truly can take hold.

Some of Cadillac's new entries, including the three-row XT6 crossover and CT5 sedan, have received middling reviews. The Super Cruise driver-assist system, arguably the brand's most compelling feature, won't expand beyond a single nameplate until at least 2020.

And despite promises that Cadillac will lead parent company General Motors' charge into an all-electric future, the brand's first full-electric vehicle is still years away.

"They're saying they will be the EV leader and they will be the tech leader; they're asking people to wait for the right time," said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit.