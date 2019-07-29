Cadillac crossovers here, but is it enough?

Cadillac's XT5 crossover is the brand's top seller.

LEESBURG, Va. — After years of preaching patience while it transformed a sedan-heavy lineup, Cadillac now boasts fresh offerings for America's crossover-crazed consumers.

But Cadillac dealers, having endured three years of declining sales and the ousting of President Johan de Nysschen in 2018 just as his product blitz was beginning, may have still longer to wait before the luxury brand's rebound truly can take hold.

Some of Cadillac's new entries, including the three-row XT6 crossover and CT5 sedan, have received middling reviews. The Super Cruise driver-assist system, arguably the brand's most compelling feature, won't expand beyond a single nameplate until at least 2020.

And despite promises that Cadillac will lead parent company General Motors' charge into an all-electric future, the brand's first full-electric vehicle is still years away.

"They're saying they will be the EV leader and they will be the tech leader; they're asking people to wait for the right time," said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit.

Future Product PipelineFUTURE PRODUCT PIPELINE: Want to keep up with the latest product planning news? Go to Automotive News' regularly updated database of product plans for brands that sell in the United States.
Future Product Pipeline >

In the meantime, executives are busy trying to recapture former glory by focusing on a theme of optimism and cleaning up the esoteric messaging favored by past leadership. Recent ad campaigns under Deborah Wahl, who became Cadillac's chief marketing officer in March 2018, have featured a more upbeat, lighthearted tone. "What we are as a brand hasn't changed," Jason Sledziewski, Cadillac's director of product marketing, told Automotive News during a media drive here outside Washington last week. "Maybe the interpretation of how we outwardly speak it is magnified more around optimism than it has been before. But if you went back to the 1950s, we were bright, optimistic. ... We want to continue to leverage that."

‘Stick to a path'

GM President Mark Reuss has said Cadillac has "one chance" at a meaningful comeback, and analysts say it needs a clear strategy to stand out against the German and Japanese automakers in a crowded luxury field. Its crosstown rival Lincoln, for example, finally gained some traction after simplifying its brand strategy around the idea of "quiet flight" and focusing on customer experience.

"They need to stick to a path, and the path they're on is really in its infancy," Brinley said. "There's still a little bit of confusion out there."

The XT6, which started reaching dealerships in late June, is the latest expression of what Cadillac wants to be. It joins the XT4 compact crossover, which arrived in late 2018, and the XT5 midsize crossover, which is the brand's top seller and is getting a light freshening this year.

Cadillac has long pointed to the arrival of the XT4 and XT6 as critical turning points for a lineup that — with just one crossover, one SUV and four sedans — had become out of touch with the market. Its share of the U.S. luxury market declined in each of the last five years but is on pace to grow slightly in 2019.

High expectations

The seven-passenger XT6 features bold styling, high-end materials and a host of standard driver-assist technology. Brand officials say it's targeted at young, established Gen X parents who don't need all the space of the behemoth Escalade SUV but still desire a third row.

It enters a hot segment — up 22 percent in the first half of the year — led by the Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7. It also will compete with the Lincoln Aviator, which launches this summer and has been widely praised by critics.

"It's definitely a place we can get volume," Sledziewski said. "It's a fast-growing segment."

Despite standard features like lane-departure warning and low-speed forward automatic braking, the crossover did not launch with Cadillac's highly acclaimed Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system. Officials would not offer a time frame for when the vehicle will get Super Cruise, although they've said it would start expanding to Cadillac's entire lineup in 2020.

"It's at a nice place in the market, but it all comes back to expectations," Brinley said. "The question is, are they putting their full technology foot forward?"

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters