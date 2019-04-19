Buick dealers will get an extra helping of Encore

A redesigned Encore that was unveiled alongside the GX in Shanghai won't make it to the U.S. That vehicle will be produced and sold in China, according to the sources, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because the plans have not been made public. It will be built on GM's new Global Emerging Market platform that's meant for markets such as China and Latin America.
It's unclear where the U.S. version of the Encore GX will be produced, but it's not expected to come from China. The Encore for the U.S., which remains on a platform developed by GM's former Opel European operations, is currently imported from South Korea, where GM has been struggling to deal with excess factory capacity.
A Buick spokesman declined to comment on the brand's product plans in the U.S. In January, Aldred told dealers that a model would be added to the Buick lineup later this year. At that time, it was unclear whether he meant a new nameplate or a version of an existing one, such as the Encore GX.
Media images of a heavily camouflaged Enclave model for China show LED headlamps and a smooth silhouette similar to its U.S. counterpart. It will be produced in China.
Buick's first-quarter U.S. sales fell 8.7 percent to 51,867 units, while sales in China dropped 17 percent to 225,313 units.