Buick dealers will get an extra helping of Encore

The compact Encore GX, which debuted last week at the Shanghai auto show for the Chinese market, is expected to be sold alongside the current Encore in the U.S. starting as early as late this year, as the brand tries to make up for lost volume from the discontinued Cascada and LaCrosse cars.

Meanwhile, Buick will start offering its Chinese shoppers a smaller three-row version of the Enclave, extending the reach of Buick's other top U.S. nameplate, the sources said.

The plans align with Buick's effort to more closely integrate and align the two markets at a brand level, while retaining differences in the product portfolios, since Duncan Aldred was given global oversight of Buick in 2014.

The Encore GX model will slot between the Encore and the compact Envision, a "logical gap to fill" in one of the industry's hottest segments, according to Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit.

"The Encore is in that smaller B segment. Giving it a little bit more space will probably open up some additional sales," she said.