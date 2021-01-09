Bolt surges with new markets, attention

DETROIT — Sales of the Chevrolet Bolt doubled in the fourth quarter as General Motors ramped up promotional efforts for the only electric vehicle it currently sells in the U.S. in preparation for the wave of EVs it has coming.
Chevrolet officials said an expansion into new markets, additional training and advertising, and increased dealer buy-in propelled sales. More cash on the hood helped, too.
Incentives on the Bolt reached an average of $17,877 in the quarter, according to TrueCar, a 27 percent increase from a year earlier and more than triple GM's average incentive spending per vehicle. The Bolt's average transaction price dipped 12 percent to $32,780, according to TrueCar.