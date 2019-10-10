BMW will boost sales of large crossovers to cover shift to electrification

MUNICH -- BMW will more than double sales of lucrative X7 large crossovers and other luxury cars to fight flagging profits and the costly shift to electric cars.

Next year, the company plans to deliver between 135,000 and 145,000 of its 7-series sedans, 8-series sports cars, as well as the X7 crossover, M8 performance coupe and i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, BMW CFO Nicolas Peter said Thursday.

That is up from about 65,000 last year, which is expected to grow to roughly 110,000 vehicles this year.

The jump is largely thanks to the X7, which hit dealerships in March and comes with a standard 340-horsepower engine and options including a 4.4-liter V-8 engine.

"The important topic for us is how do we get our profitability up," Peter told reporters in Munich, who emphasized growing EV sales at the automaker in defense of criticism leveled at SUVs as gas guzzlers. "This is a worldwide growing segment."

BMW is in the middle of a 12-billion-euro ($14 billion) cost-cutting drive to combat rising costs in the shift to electric cars, with demand wobbles adding to the challenges of executing the industry's generational transformation.

BMW's second-quarter operating profit tumbled 20 percent against a backdrop of surging capital expenditures for retooling factories to switch between battery-powered and conventional vehicles.

The global car market is performing "worse than expected" as economies slow this year, according to Peter, who still sees the premium segment and BMW sales rising next year.

Tensions over how to execute the electric-car shift have already toppled former BMW CEO Harald Krueger after just one term, with former production head Oliver Zipse taking the helm in August.

Zipse foresees a gradual increase in demand for electric cars, making a flexible production setup pivotal.

The company plans to have 25 electric and hybrid models by 2023, with over half of those being full electric.

BMW is "committed" to reaching tough new rules in the European Union from next year on carbon dioxide fleet emissions, the CEO said.

Deliveries for the company have held up comparatively well rising 1.9 percent through August.

The company, also facing fallout from a potential hard Brexit at its Mini plant in the UK expects earnings before tax for the year to fall "well below" 2018 levels.

The automaker is due to report third-quarter earnings on November 6.