BMW, Mercedes prepare to duke it out over EVs

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch its EQB compact crossover early next year.

Mercedes-Benz and BMW have challenged each other in nearly every vehicle segment for decades. Now they are squaring off for a new fight over electric vehicles, simultaneously preparing to launch new models in the U.S. — even as consumers remain unconvinced about the technology.

Next year, Mercedes-Benz will bring up to three battery-electric utility vehicles and a midsize sedan to its U.S. stores, sources told Automotive News.

The German luxury maker will launch the product offensive as early as the first quarter, starting with the EQB compact crossover. A Mercedes-Benz spokesman declined to comment about future product plans last week.

Kuhnt: Interest in EVs growing

Following that, Mercedes will introduce the EQE, an electric version of Mercedes' E-Class midsize sedan.

The second half of 2022 could see the arrival of the EQA subcompact crossover, which will go on sale in Europe this spring but has not yet been greenlighted for the U.S.

Toward the end of next year, Mercedes will release the full-size EQS SUV, which will also be the brand's first U.S.-made EV.

BMW also is getting more serious about U.S. EV sales, moving beyond its aging first volume EV, the i3, which likely will be discontinued. The luxury automaker will likely intoduce two electric models in the first quarter of 2022 — the i4 four-door fastback and the iX midsize crossover.

BMW expects electrified vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, to account for about a fourth of its U.S. sales in the next five years, North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt said last week.

"We believe customers are going in this direction," Kuhnt said. "There's a higher interest in electrified vehicles than there has been before. We believe 2022 is the perfect time frame to launch" battery-electric vehicles.

Options growing
Preparing for EV battle

Perennial competitors BMW and Mercedes-Benz are getting serious about introducing electric vehicles in the U.S. Between them, the brands plan to introduce as many as 6 electric sedans and utility vehicles as they aim to take on Tesla. Here's when the models are expected to arrive in dealerships.

2022 FIRST HALF

BMW I4

BMW I4

Four-door fastback
Start of production: November 2021, Munich, Germany

BMW IX

BMW IX

Midsize crossover
Start of production: July 2021, Dingolfing, Germany

Mercedes-Benze EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Compact crossover
Start of production: November 2021, Kecskemet, Hungary

Mercedes-Benze EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Midsize sedan
Start of production: October 2021, Bremen, Germany

2022 SECOND HALF

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Subcompact crossover
Start of production: November 2020, Rastatt, Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Large SUV
Start of production: June 2022, Vance, Ala.

The perennial competitors are hardly alone in their outlook. In the next five years, automakers plan to introduce about 100 battery-powered models in the U.S., according to a forecast by Guidehouse Insights. Yet EV market share languishes at less than 2 percent.

Some in the industry believe that share could reach up to 20 percent in the next decade.

EVs will sell primarily in the luxury space for some time, so "true" luxe brands such as BMW and Mercedes must establish themselves as product leaders in the new technology, said IHS Markit analyst Mike Fiske. However, "the speed of product availability will be dictated more by the needs of European compliance than by American consumer acceptance," he said.

Kuhnt said an expansion of charging infrastructure and state support for the new technology will help turn customer interest into sales.

"We've seen in Europe that electromobility is accepted, but it's especially accepted in countries which have high support levels for the consumer to make that transition," he said.

While Mercedes and BMW have been favorites in the U.S. luxury market for gasoline-powered vehicles, they are underdogs in the brave new world of EVs.

The brands are under pressure, including from a phalanx of EV startups, such as Lucid Motors and Rivian, which for now generate more buzz than revenue.

More pressing is Tesla. The California EV maker's high-performance sedans and crossovers have captured the industry's mindshare and the public's wallet share. Tesla has leveraged a decadelong head start into a 70 percent share of the U.S. EV market, according to Guidehouse.

By not being in EVs, Mercedes is ceding market share, said Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London, in Connecticut. "It's almost like they are handing it to Tesla," Aiosa said.

But legacy brands are taking the fight to Tesla. Faced with competitive BEV models, primarily from Volkswagen Group and Renault, Tesla's share in Europe slid to 13 percent last year from 31 percent in 2019, Guidehouse analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.

"In the U.S., where BEV market share is still very much skewed toward premium segments led by Tesla, brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have an opportunity to make substantial inroads if they can deliver competitive range," Abuelsamid said.

Related Article
Retailers wary of EVs even as electrification charges ahead
Recalibrating expectations

But it's been a rough start as Europe's luxury automakers try to find their footing in the U.S. EV market.

Audi's E-tron compact crossover has notched 12,571 sales since it was introduced here in spring 2019, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Meanwhile, Jaguar has delivered fewer than 5,000 I-Pace crossovers since the model's U.S. debut in 2018. In contrast, Tesla delivered an estimated 37,000 Model X crossovers in the U.S. last year alone.

Mercedes and BMW also struggled to deliver the right early EVs for the skeptical U.S. market.

Mercedes planned to introduce its EQ subbrand of EVs in the U.S. last year, with a battery-powered version of its bestselling GLC crossover. The EQC launch was delayed to 2021, but sources now say the vehicle might not launch here in its current version.

"Mercedes has not shared with us a launch date for the EQC," Aiosa said. "The information black hole leaves me very reserved about that vehicle ever coming to the U.S."

The EQC's limited driving range could make it a tough sell in the U.S., dealers said. Powered by an 80-kilowatt-hour battery, the EQC has a roughly 290-mile range on a full charge, based on the New European Driving Cycle testing standard.

Mercedes' U.S. dealers said they'll miss getting the higher-volume EQC but are optimistic that the EQB will deliver a competitive range. That compact crossover is based on the three-row-optional GLB, which was introduced here in late 2019 and is aimed at young families.

"A lighter, smaller car might provide more of the range that consumers are looking for," said Todd Bondy, operating partner at Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City. "Higher-volume models would be more desirable, but if they can't get the range, then it doesn't matter."

Subpar range also led BMW to nix a plan to bring its iX3 compact crossover to the U.S. The model is an electric version of the brand's bestseller in the U.S., the X3.

The iX3 lacked the range needed for a full-electric BMW in the U.S., said David Sloane, chairman of the BMW National Dealer Forum. "A BMW EV must have a minimum of 300 miles of range, and all-wheel drive, to be competitive in this market," Sloane said.

Eric Ibara, director of residual values at Cox Automotive, described the early fleet of next-generation luxury EVs as a "beta test."

"You're going to stumble with your first product," Ibara said.

"They're learning what worked and what didn't work from these vehicles."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MDX takes Acura to higher ground
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Separate showrooms boost Lincoln sales in down year
Separate showrooms boost Lincoln sales in down year
MDX takes Acura to higher ground
MDX takes Acura to higher ground
Honda Ridgeline moves toward the mainstream
Honda Ridgeline moves toward the mainstream
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive