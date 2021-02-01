BMW, Mercedes prepare to duke it out over EVs

But it's been a rough start as Europe's luxury automakers try to find their footing in the U.S. EV market.
Audi's E-tron compact crossover has notched 12,571 sales since it was introduced here in spring 2019, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.
Meanwhile, Jaguar has delivered fewer than 5,000 I-Pace crossovers since the model's U.S. debut in 2018. In contrast, Tesla delivered an estimated 37,000 Model X crossovers in the U.S. last year alone.
Mercedes and BMW also struggled to deliver the right early EVs for the skeptical U.S. market.
Mercedes planned to introduce its EQ subbrand of EVs in the U.S. last year, with a battery-powered version of its bestselling GLC crossover. The EQC launch was delayed to 2021, but sources now say the vehicle might not launch here in its current version.
"Mercedes has not shared with us a launch date for the EQC," Aiosa said. "The information black hole leaves me very reserved about that vehicle ever coming to the U.S."
The EQC's limited driving range could make it a tough sell in the U.S., dealers said. Powered by an 80-kilowatt-hour battery, the EQC has a roughly 290-mile range on a full charge, based on the New European Driving Cycle testing standard.
Mercedes' U.S. dealers said they'll miss getting the higher-volume EQC but are optimistic that the EQB will deliver a competitive range. That compact crossover is based on the three-row-optional GLB, which was introduced here in late 2019 and is aimed at young families.
"A lighter, smaller car might provide more of the range that consumers are looking for," said Todd Bondy, operating partner at Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City. "Higher-volume models would be more desirable, but if they can't get the range, then it doesn't matter."
Subpar range also led BMW to nix a plan to bring its iX3 compact crossover to the U.S. The model is an electric version of the brand's bestseller in the U.S., the X3.
The iX3 lacked the range needed for a full-electric BMW in the U.S., said David Sloane, chairman of the BMW National Dealer Forum. "A BMW EV must have a minimum of 300 miles of range, and all-wheel drive, to be competitive in this market," Sloane said.
Eric Ibara, director of residual values at Cox Automotive, described the early fleet of next-generation luxury EVs as a "beta test."
"You're going to stumble with your first product," Ibara said.
"They're learning what worked and what didn't work from these vehicles."