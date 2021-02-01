BMW, Mercedes prepare to duke it out over EVs

The perennial competitors are hardly alone in their outlook. In the next five years, automakers plan to introduce about 100 battery-powered models in the U.S., according to a forecast by Guidehouse Insights. Yet EV market share languishes at less than 2 percent.

Some in the industry believe that share could reach up to 20 percent in the next decade.

EVs will sell primarily in the luxury space for some time, so "true" luxe brands such as BMW and Mercedes must establish themselves as product leaders in the new technology, said IHS Markit analyst Mike Fiske. However, "the speed of product availability will be dictated more by the needs of European compliance than by American consumer acceptance," he said.

Kuhnt said an expansion of charging infrastructure and state support for the new technology will help turn customer interest into sales.

"We've seen in Europe that electromobility is accepted, but it's especially accepted in countries which have high support levels for the consumer to make that transition," he said.

While Mercedes and BMW have been favorites in the U.S. luxury market for gasoline-powered vehicles, they are underdogs in the brave new world of EVs.

The brands are under pressure, including from a phalanx of EV startups, such as Lucid Motors and Rivian, which for now generate more buzz than revenue.

More pressing is Tesla. The California EV maker's high-performance sedans and crossovers have captured the industry's mindshare and the public's wallet share. Tesla has leveraged a decadelong head start into a 70 percent share of the U.S. EV market, according to Guidehouse.

By not being in EVs, Mercedes is ceding market share, said Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London, in Connecticut. "It's almost like they are handing it to Tesla," Aiosa said.

But legacy brands are taking the fight to Tesla. Faced with competitive BEV models, primarily from Volkswagen Group and Renault, Tesla's share in Europe slid to 13 percent last year from 31 percent in 2019, Guidehouse analyst Sam Abuelsamid said.

"In the U.S., where BEV market share is still very much skewed toward premium segments led by Tesla, brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have an opportunity to make substantial inroads if they can deliver competitive range," Abuelsamid said.