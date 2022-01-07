BMW: EV sales momentum growing

The luxury brand plans to sell 200,000 globally in 2022 — doubling the number it delivered last year.

BMW aims to sell 200,000 EVs globally this year, sales chief Pieter Nota says.

As BMW Group prepares to unleash a wave of electric vehicles, it has big ambitions for the powertrain.

The German automaker aims to sell 200,000 EVs globally this year — doubling the number it delivered last year, BMW sales chief Pieter Nota told Automotive News last week.

EV sales were a "big growth driver" for BMW in 2021, when the brand achieved a record of more than 2.2 million light-vehicle sales globally, Nota said.

"We are very confident about doubling [EV sales] again this year, when the iX and i4 will be fully available," Nota said.

Faced with regulatory pressure from Europe and China, the auto industry is pivoting en masse to the electric powertrain.

BMW was an early entrant into the EV segment, having launched the i3 hatchback in 2013.

Since then, BMW — along with the rest of the industry — has been lapped by upstart Tesla, which delivered 936,172 electric sedans and crossovers globally last year.

But the industry is now responding with multibillion-dollar investments in EV fleets. Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, among other luxe brands, have committed to going all-electric by early next decade.

BMW is being more cautious as it waits to see how broadly EVs are adopted.

By mid-decade, it expects to deliver 2 million EVs, accounting for at least 25 percent of total sales. That number rises to 10 million EVs by 2030, or at least half of global deliveries.

Pipeline momentum

BMW last fall began European deliveries of its iX midsize crossover and i4 four-door fastback.

"We see a very, very strong order book for both vehicles," Nota said. "We are coming at the right time with these two vehicles."

Four more BMW Group EVs are planned in the next two years.

“We see a very, very strong order book for both vehicles.?We are coming at the right time with these two vehicles.”
Pieter Nota, BMW sales chief, on the success?of the iX, above, and i4, below

An electric version of BMW's 7 Series large sedan and the X1 compact crossover will arrive globally this year. Electric additions to the 5 Series midsize sedan and the Mini Countryman compact crossover are due in 2023.

"There is a lot of momentum in our pipeline," Nota said.

Coming to America

The U.S. will be a critical market for BMW's electrification push. The iX and i4 will make their stateside debuts this spring.

While the U.S. has lagged Europe and Asia in its embrace of electric vehicles, the tide is turning.

EV market share is expected to climb from about 2.5 percent today to 26 percent by 2030, according to a forecast by Guidehouse Insights. Automakers intend to bring more than 60 new battery models by 2025.

Nota is optimistic BMW's newest EVs will capture the imagination — and orders — of Americans, based on "significant" preregistrations.

The X5-size iX crossover is "right in the sweet spot" of the truck-crazed U.S., Nota said.

The executive's enthusiasm is buoyed by an expanding network of charging stations, especially on the coasts.

Charging infrastructure is a "key enabler" of electrification, Nota said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2021 U.S. light-vehicle sales — by the numbers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota RAV4
2021 U.S. light-vehicle sales — by the numbers
AIRFLOW-MAIN_i.jpg
Chrysler CEO is ready for all-EV future
SILVERADO-MAIN_i.jpg
GM, Ford, Stellantis prepare EV entries for new pickup battle
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive