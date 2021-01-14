BMW, Audi pull plug on vehicle subscriptions

BMW is shutting down its vehicle subscription pilot at the end of the month.

The Access by BMW subscription pilot launched in April 2018 and never expanded beyond its initial Nashville market. It was targeted at affluent customers willing to pay high monthly fees for two tiers of service starting at $2,000.

"Our intent with the pilot was to learn about the viability of the subscription model and gauge customer interest," a BMW spokesman told Automotive News Thursday. "We are in the process of developing the next iteration of the program," he said, declining to elaborate on details.

Audi Select, a similar program offered by the Volkswagen Group premium brand, will be discontinued on Jan. 31, according to a notice on the service's website. It was billed as a new interaction with Audi dealers when it was launched at five Dallas-Fort Worth stores in Sept. 2018.

Rival Mercedes-Benz ended a similar pilot last summer after seeing lackluster demand for the mobility model.

Three months after launch, BMW added a new entry level tier to the subscription program that lowered the starting price to $1,099 a month.

"The subscription model is something we have to learn as we go along," BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt told Automotive News in 2019. "You have to have the right network, you have to have the right product spread."