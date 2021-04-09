BMW and Mercedes start year with worldwide sales records

BMW's deliveries in China almost doubled and Mercedes' overall sales rose 22 percent

Bloomberg

The BMW i4 full-electric sedan will roll out this year.

A year after German luxury-car makers' bleakest period in decades, business has never been better.

BMW on Thursday joined rival Mercedes-Benz in reporting record first-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven largely by explosive demand in China.

Both automakers are also getting big boosts from newly introduced plug-in hybrid and full-electric vehicles.

Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles surged more than a third to 636,606 in the quarter, BMW said in a statement.

Deliveries in China almost doubled. With the iX electric SUV and the i4 electric sedan rolling out over the course of the year, the company is on track to hand over more than 100,000 fully electric vehicles to customers in 2021.

Mercedes-brand sales jumped 22 percent to 581,270, with Daimler's main division posting a 60 percent increase in China deliveries.

The company has received around 20,000 orders for the all-electric EQA compact car and will debut three other EVs this year, starting with the flagship EQS sedan next week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lexus, BMW hot on Mercedes' heels in luxury sales race
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lexus, BMW hot on Mercedes' heels in luxury sales race
Lexus, BMW hot on Mercedes' heels in luxury sales race
Industry is now hurting for supply, not demand
Industry is now hurting for supply, not demand
Hyundai Group banks on bold styling to make mark in EV race
Hyundai Group banks on bold styling to make mark in EV race
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive