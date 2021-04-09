BMW and Mercedes start year with worldwide sales records

A year after German luxury-car makers' bleakest period in decades, business has never been better.

BMW on Thursday joined rival Mercedes-Benz in reporting record first-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven largely by explosive demand in China.

Both automakers are also getting big boosts from newly introduced plug-in hybrid and full-electric vehicles.

Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles surged more than a third to 636,606 in the quarter, BMW said in a statement.

Deliveries in China almost doubled. With the iX electric SUV and the i4 electric sedan rolling out over the course of the year, the company is on track to hand over more than 100,000 fully electric vehicles to customers in 2021.

Mercedes-brand sales jumped 22 percent to 581,270, with Daimler's main division posting a 60 percent increase in China deliveries.

The company has received around 20,000 orders for the all-electric EQA compact car and will debut three other EVs this year, starting with the flagship EQS sedan next week.