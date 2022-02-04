Big Jeep SUVs find room to grow

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer came to market last fall as the adventure brand's largest models to date.

But Jeep believes it can go even bigger, with extended versions of the plush SUVs that vie directly with the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL and Lincoln Navigator L.

Doug Moreland, who owns Fort Collins Jeep in Colorado and several other Stellantis stores in Nevada and Wyoming, says the two sizes of Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers will appeal to different customers.

"Out here, there are a lot of Suburbans, Denali XLs," Moreland said of the Colorado market. "People drive them because they love that extra room in the back. They haul stuff up in the mountains: skis, camping gear."