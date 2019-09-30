Bentley celebrates its centennial with special gear, new lineup

Except for the flagship Mulsanne large sedan, every nameplate will have a redesign or at least one significant addition arriving in the U.S. in the next several months.

For a brand whose low volume and exclusivity normally keep it out of the spotlight, Bentley is relishing the extra attention created by its centennial and product overhaul.

"What we have just done is the total replacement of our traditional lineup, plus with an SUV on top," Christophe Georges, CEO of Bentley Motors Inc., the brand's Americas unit, told Automotive News.

The third-generation Continental GT coupe and convertible with V-8s are arriving at dealerships, to be followed soon by the more powerful W-12 variants.

Bentley's Bentayga, a pioneer in the bustling ultraluxury and exotic SUV segment, will have two new variants on sale soon. The Bentayga Hybrid, the brand's first foray into electrification, will arrive in the first quarter of 2020. On the other end of the SUV's lineup is the high-performance Bentayga Speed, arriving by year end.

Rounding out the product rush is a redesigned Flying Spur sedan, which arrives in early 2020. Bentley has positioned the redesigned version above the outgoing Flying Spur to further differentiate the nameplate from the AMG and Maybach versions of the Mercedes-Benz S class.

The big change to its lineup should bode well for the brand and bring attention to Bentley overall, said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

"They're really well positioned because as an ultraluxury brand, it's not common for them to have as wide a spectrum of models that they offer, as well as so many new ones in such a short time frame," Brauer said. "It's definitely going to be a very high-profile, high-visibility next 12-plus months for the brand."