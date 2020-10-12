With awd, Rolls aims to grow market for Ghost

AUSTIN, Texas — In the world of Rolls-Royce, redesigns don't occur all that often.

For the Ghost sedan, it's about once a decade.

With its first redesign, the sedan touts a list of new benefits: It rides on Rolls-Royce's aluminum architecture, features all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering and is designed under the brand's new Post-Opulence language.

The Ghost, which doubled the number of Rolls nameplates from one to two when it debuted in 2009, follows the addition of the Cullinan crossover in 2018 and the redesigned Phantom in 2017 in what has been a busy period for the ultraluxury brand.

The connection among the Ghost, Cullinan and Phantom is critical. They share the same architecture, called the Architecture of Luxury, which debuted with the Phantom.

For the 2021 Ghost, using an existing architecture allowed its designers and engineers to focus on other aspects of the vehicle.