Automaker's inventory high as UAW walks off the job

General Motors has stockpiled high levels of new cars and trucks in recent months, meaning it would likely take a prolonged strike to dent sales of most vehicles.

The automaker has a 77-day supply of new vehicles, according to a report by Cox Automotive , placing it well ahead of the industry average of 61 days. The automaker had a 90-day supply of vehicles as of Aug. 1, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Both figures are higher than the 66-day supply of vehicles GM had when the union last struck in September of 2007, although that work stoppage lasted less than two full days.