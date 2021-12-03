Auto industry leaders fully expect a major shift in retailing

A large number of global auto industry executives expect to see most new-vehicle sales moving to online transactions by 2030, with a steep rise in factory-direct selling, according to an industry survey by KPMG International.

A majority of executives told KPMG that they envision at least 40 percent of vehicles will be sold directly to consumers by automakers, as opposed to retailing through franchised dealerships.

"It's kind of a call to arms to dealers to get going and get ready," said Gary Silberg, KPMG International global head of automotive.

In its annual Global Automotive Executive Survey released last week, KPMG found that 78 percent of the leaders who participated think most new-vehicle purchases will be conducted online by 2030.