Customers lose patience as chip crisis shows no signs of letting up

As the global microchip shortage drags on, depleted dealership lots are sending some customers into a frenzy.
When one shopper at Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill, S.C., saw another customer peering into the Tahoe that he wanted to buy, he began shouting at her.
"The woman only wanted to look inside," said Claude Burns, president of Burns Chevrolet, Burns Cadillac and Burns Ford of York. "And he's hollering, 'Get away from that truck. I'm buying it.' That was uncomfortable for everybody."
Customer frustration likely will worsen this month as shuttered plants and slowing production lines prevent dealerships from being able to restock.
This week, only four of General Motors' 14 North America assembly plants are scheduled to be online. One Ford F-150 plant is dark, and the other is operating on only one shift. And Toyota Motor Corp. is in the midst of a production cutback that is expected to cost the automaker 360,000 vehicles of output globally this month, including 80,000 in North America.