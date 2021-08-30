Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia sales slip as chip woes spread

The severe microchip shortage and other supply-chain constraints that have plagued automakers for months have now ensnarled Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia.

August U.S. light-vehicle deliveries dropped 2 percent at Toyota Motor Corp., with volume down 2.4 percent at the Toyota division but edging up 0.5 percent at Lexus.

Some of the Toyota brand's biggest sellers posted notable declines, with Highlander volume off 11 percent and RAV4 deliveries down 24 percent. Camry deliveries slipped 3.1 percent and Tacoma dropped 4.5 percent.

Toyota, which plans more production cuts in coming months, said it ended August with 132,934 cars and light trucks, or an 18-day supply. Toyota division stockpiles totaled 106,985 at month-end, or a 17-day supply, while Lexus had a 24-day supply, or 25,949 light vehicles. Actual dealer stock is much lower because of inventory at ports or in transit, Toyota said.

Volume was off 16 percent at Honda Motor Co., with sales down 18 percent at the Honda division but up 4.7 percent at Acura. It was the company's first decline since sales dropped 11 percent in February. CR-V deliveries fell 19 percent and Accord volume skidded 24 percent last month.

After a stretch of monthly record sales, August deliveries fell 3.7 percent at Hyundai and 5.3 percent at Kia, the companies said Wednesday.

Sales of some of the two companies' most popular light trucks -- the Hyundai Palisade, Tucson and Santa Fe, as well as the Kia Telluride, Seltos and Sorento -- dropped last month.

Kia said it sold 74 percent of available inventory last month and Hyundai ended August with 39,357 new vehicles in U.S. stock, a decline of 15 percent from 46,113 in July.