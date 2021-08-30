Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia sales slip as chip woes spread

Aug. SAAR is forecast to drop to a range of 13.1 million to 14.4 million.

Hyundai said U.S retail sales totaled 51,950 last month, a decline of 7 percent from Aug. 2020, signaling more shoppers are delaying a purchase until selection improves.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, August 2021
Most automakers no longer release monthly sales and are excluded from this report.

 

 August
2021		August
2020		%
change		8 mos.
2021		8 mos.
2020		%
change
Ford------
Lincoln------
Ford Motor Co.------
Acura14,29213,6474.7%117,52682,71342.1%
Honda100,364122,278-17.9%966,182770,94925.3%
American Honda114,656135,925-15.6%1,083,708853,66226.9%
Genesis4,9751,360265.8%29,45310,157190.0%
Hyundai brand56,20058,361-3.7%531,835388,63536.8%
Hyundai Motor America61,17559,7212.4%561,288398,79240.7%
Kia Motors America54,00957,015-5.3%502,619372,83134.8%
Hyundai-Kia115,184116,736-1.3%1,063,907771,62337.9%
Mazda N.A.27,26226,0564.6%249,168179,01039.2%
Subaru of America49,37357,885-14.7%420,748376,45711.8%
Lexus27,22927,0910.5%216,108157,33237.4%
Toyota160,838164,750-2.4%1,488,8591,097,76935.6%
Toyota Motor N.A.188,067191,841-2.0%1,704,9671,255,10135.8%
Volvo Cars USA10,68610,3783.0%86,01563,33035.8%
Total 7 Reporting OEMs505,228538,821-6.2%4,608,5133,499,18331.7%
Note: Ford Motor Co. resumed monthly sales reports in November 2020, beginning with the October 2020 sales reporting period.

The severe microchip shortage and other supply-chain constraints that have plagued automakers for months have now ensnarled Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia.

August U.S. light-vehicle deliveries dropped 2 percent at Toyota Motor Corp., with volume down 2.4 percent at the Toyota division but edging up 0.5 percent at Lexus.

Some of the Toyota brand's biggest sellers posted notable declines, with Highlander volume off 11 percent and RAV4 deliveries down 24 percent. Camry deliveries slipped 3.1 percent and Tacoma dropped 4.5 percent.

Toyota, which plans more production cuts in coming months, said it ended August with 132,934 cars and light trucks, or an 18-day supply. Toyota division stockpiles totaled 106,985 at month-end, or a 17-day supply, while Lexus had a 24-day supply, or 25,949 light vehicles. Actual dealer stock is much lower because of inventory at ports or in transit, Toyota said.

Volume was off 16 percent at Honda Motor Co., with sales down 18 percent at the Honda division but up 4.7 percent at Acura. It was the company's first decline since sales dropped 11 percent in February. CR-V deliveries fell 19 percent and Accord volume skidded 24 percent last month.

After a stretch of monthly record sales, August deliveries fell 3.7 percent at Hyundai and 5.3 percent at Kia, the companies said Wednesday.

Sales of some of the two companies' most popular light trucks -- the Hyundai Palisade, Tucson and Santa Fe, as well as the Kia Telluride, Seltos and Sorento -- dropped last month.

Kia said it sold 74 percent of available inventory last month and Hyundai ended August with 39,357 new vehicles in U.S. stock, a decline of 15 percent from 46,113 in July.

Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America, cited "challenges facing the industry regarding parts availability and overall inventory” for the company's August results. 

Hyundai said overall retail sales fell 7 percent last month, with retail deliveries of cars off 3 percent and light trucks down 9 percent, suggesting more shoppers are delaying a purchase until availability and selection improve.

"Consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles remains at an all-time high and we expect our inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year," said Randy Parker, senior vice president for national sales at Hyundai Motor America.

At Subaru, sales dropped 15 percent, behind weaker volume for two of the brand's top-selling models -- Forester, down 27 percent, and Outback, off 4.3 percent.

U.S. sales at Volvo rose 3 percent, the 15th straight monthly advance for the company.

August volume rose 4.6 percent at Mazda and new crossovers continue to boost Genesis, with sales soaring 266 percent to 4,975.

Ford Motor Co. will release results for the month on Thursday. The rest of the industry reports sales on a quarterly basis.

U.S. light-vehicle sales are expected to fall 4 to 18 percent in August, based on estimates from Cox Automotive, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is projected to drop to 13.1 million to 14.4 million, the four forecasting companies say.

A 13.1 million reading would be the lowest of the year and the lowest since June 2020’s 13.23 million rate, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The severe microchip shortage, along with new COVID-19 restrictions in southeast Asia that have disrupted key supply chains, continue to undermine car and light-truck output and supplies.

Inventories remained severely depressed and well below 1 million in August, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive say, compared to car and light-truck supplies of 3 million two years ago.

Honda last week warned September U.S. deliveries to dealers will be 40 percent below planned levels, even as the company prioritizes North American output.

Several analysts and automakers have begun to slash their outlook for U.S. sales in 2021. LMC early last month cut its forecast for U.S. deliveries this year to 16.5 million, a drop of 400,000 units from its previous forecast, and then down again to 15.8 million late last month.

LMC may make more cuts to its 2021 forecast based on how August finishes.

"I don’t see any relief in September and with the additional production cuts announced over the last two weeks, it may be as bad or worse this month," Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC Automotive, said Wednesday.

August incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerIncentive per unit
August 2021 forecast		Incentive per unit
August 2020		July 2021% change
vs August 2020		% change
vs July 2021
BMW$4,029$5,486$4,427-27%-9%
Daimler$3,929$5,560$3,280-29%20%
Ford$2,234$4,023$2,461-45%-9.2%
GM$3,384$5,570$3,991-39%-15%
Honda$1,945$2,644$2,112-26%-7.9%
Hyundai$1,503$2,444$1,895-39%-21%
Kia$2,034$3,711$2,603-45%-22%
Nissan$2,283$4,520$3,005-50%-24%
Stellantis$2,981$4,812$2,720-38%9.6%
Subaru$1,192$1,855$1,395-36%-15%
Toyota$1,825$2,745$1,957-34%-6.8%
Volkswagen Group$2,799$4,478$3,362-38%-17%
Industry$2,432$3,969$2,688-39%-9.5%
Source: TrueCar
Incentives

Average incentive spending per new light vehicle in August is expected to fall to $1,823, down from $3,955 in August 2020 and $4,060 in August 2019, J.D. Power said. Incentive outlays as a percentage of the average MSRP is expected to drop to 4.3 percent, down 5.3 percentage points from August 2020 and down six percentage points from August 2019, J.D. Power said. TrueCar estimates incentives fell $1,537, or 39 percent, to $2,432 last month from August 2020.


 

Odds, ends
  • There were 25 selling days last month vs. 26 in August 2020.
  • Average incentive spending per unit on trucks, SUVs and crossovers in August is expected to be $1,778, down $2,295 from a year ago and down $2,449 from 2019, while the average spending on cars is expected to be $1,979, down $1,600 from a year ago and down $1,627 from 2019.
  • Fleet deliveries are expected to total 107,387 in August, down 7.4 percent from August 2020 and off 48 percent from August 2019 on a selling day adjusted basis, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 10 percent of total light-vehicle deliveries, up from 9 percent a year ago.
Average transaction prices in the U.S.
ManufacturerAugust 2021 forecastAugust 2020July 2021% change
vs August 2020		% change
vs July 2021
BMW$57,757$57,122$56,4081.1%2.4%
Daimler$67,341$59,487$60,76813%11%
Ford$47,641$42,342$46,89613%1.6%
GM$44,962$41,745$44,8467.7%0.3%
Honda$31,557$30,112$31,0484.8%1.6%
Hyundai$31,842$29,082$31,1149.5%2.3%
Kia$27,674$26,158$27,8035.8%-0.5%
Nissan$31,393$28,419$31,57411%-0.6%
Stellantis$47,719$42,440$47,62312%0.2%
Subaru$31,312$30,087$30,9834.1%1.1%
Toyota$35,035$34,087$35,1022.8%-0.2%
Volkswagen Group$42,197$40,947$42,2733.1%-0.2%
Industry$38,520$36,373$38,3325.9%0.5%
Source: TrueCar
