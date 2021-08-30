Hyundai, Kia sales slip in August as chip woes spread

Aug. SAAR is forecast to drop to a range of 13.1 million to 14.4 million.

DAVID PHILLIPS

Hyundai said U.S retail sales totaled 51,950 last month, a decline of 7 percent from Aug. 2020, signaling more shoppers are delaying a purchase until selection improves.

The severe microchip shortage and other supply-chain constraints that have plagued automakers for months have now ensnarled Hyundai and Kia.

After a stretch of record sales, August U.S. light-vehicle deliveries fell 3.7 percent at Hyundai and 5.3 percent at Kia, the companies said Wednesday.

Demand for some of the two companies' most popular light trucks -- the Hyundai Palisade, Tucson and Santa Fe, as well as the Kia Telluride, Seltos and Sorento -- dropped last month.

Kia said it sold 75 percent of available inventory last month and Hyundai ended August with 39,357 new vehicles in U.S. stock, a decline of 15 percent from 46,113 in July.

Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America, cited "challenges facing the industry regarding parts availability and overall inventory” for the company's August results. 

Hyundia said overall retail sales fell 7 percent last month, with retail deliveries of cars off 3 percent and light trucks down 9 percent, suggesting more shoppers are delaying a purchase until availability and selection improve.

"Consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles remains at an all-time high and we expect our inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year," said Randy Parker, senior vice president for national sales at Hyundai Motor America.

New crossovers continue to boost volume at Genesis, with August sales soaring 266 percent to 4,975.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Subaru, Mazda and Volvo are scheduled to report August sales later Wednesday. Ford Motor Co. will release results for the month on Thursday. The rest of the industry reports sales on a quarterly basis.

U.S. light-vehicle sales are expected to fall 4 to 18 percent in August, based on estimates from Cox Automotive, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is projected to drop to 13.1 million to 14.4 million, the four forecasting companies say.

A 13.1 million reading would be the lowest of the year and the lowest since June 2020’s 13.23 million rate, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The severe microchip shortage, along with new COVID-19 restrictions in southeast Asia that have disrupted key supply chains, continue to undermine car and light-truck output and supplies.

Inventories remained severely depressed and well below 1 million in August, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive say, compared to car and light-truck supplies of 3 million two years ago.

Honda last week warned September U.S. deliveries to dealers will be 40 percent below planned levels, even as the company prioritizes North American output.

Several analysts and automakers have begun to trim their outlook for U.S. sales in 2021. LMC last month said it now expects U.S. deliveries this year to total 16.5 million, down 400,000 units from its previous forecast. 

August incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerIncentive per unit
August 2021 forecast		Incentive per unit
August 2020		July 2021% change
vs August 2020		% change
vs July 2021
BMW$4,029$5,486$4,427-27%-9%
Daimler$3,929$5,560$3,280-29%20%
Ford$2,234$4,023$2,461-45%-9.2%
GM$3,384$5,570$3,991-39%-15%
Honda$1,945$2,644$2,112-26%-7.9%
Hyundai$1,503$2,444$1,895-39%-21%
Kia$2,034$3,711$2,603-45%-22%
Nissan$2,283$4,520$3,005-50%-24%
Stellantis$2,981$4,812$2,720-38%9.6%
Subaru$1,192$1,855$1,395-36%-15%
Toyota$1,825$2,745$1,957-34%-6.8%
Volkswagen Group$2,799$4,478$3,362-38%-17%
Industry$2,432$3,969$2,688-39%-9.5%
Source: TrueCar
Incentives

Average incentive spending per new light vehicle in August is expected to fall to $1,823, down from $3,955 in August 2020 and $4,060 in August 2019, J.D. Power said. Incentive outlays as a percentage of the average MSRP is expected to drop to 4.3 percent, down 5.3 percentage points from August 2020 and down six percentage points from August 2019, J.D. Power said. TrueCar estimates incentives fell $1,537, or 39 percent, to $2,432 last month from August 2020.


 

Odds, ends
  • There were 25 selling days last month vs. 26 in August 2020.
  • Average incentive spending per unit on trucks, SUVs and crossovers in August is expected to be $1,778, down $2,295 from a year ago and down $2,449 from 2019, while the average spending on cars is expected to be $1,979, down $1,600 from a year ago and down $1,627 from 2019.
  • Fleet deliveries are expected to total 107,387 in August, down 7.4 percent from August 2020 and off 48 percent from August 2019 on a selling day adjusted basis, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 10 percent of total light-vehicle deliveries, up from 9 percent a year ago.
Average transaction prices in the U.S.
ManufacturerAugust 2021 forecastAugust 2020July 2021% change
vs August 2020		% change
vs July 2021
BMW$57,757$57,122$56,4081.1%2.4%
Daimler$67,341$59,487$60,76813%11%
Ford$47,641$42,342$46,89613%1.6%
GM$44,962$41,745$44,8467.7%0.3%
Honda$31,557$30,112$31,0484.8%1.6%
Hyundai$31,842$29,082$31,1149.5%2.3%
Kia$27,674$26,158$27,8035.8%-0.5%
Nissan$31,393$28,419$31,57411%-0.6%
Stellantis$47,719$42,440$47,62312%0.2%
Subaru$31,312$30,087$30,9834.1%1.1%
Toyota$35,035$34,087$35,1022.8%-0.2%
Volkswagen Group$42,197$40,947$42,2733.1%-0.2%
Industry$38,520$36,373$38,3325.9%0.5%
Source: TrueCar
