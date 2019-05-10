Audi's ‘streak' shifts to a run of bad luck

At this point a year ago, Audi had just ticked off its 102nd consecutive month of year-over-year sales gains. Its products were in demand and available, and its experienced leadership team was scaring the hell out of its larger luxury competitors.

But clearly, something has come loose within Audi's well-oiled machine.

The German brand's sales have fallen in six of the last seven months — including a staggering 21 percent drop in April and a decline of 8.7 percent in the first four months of the year. Supplies of some of Audi's most popular models are restricted by emissions testing in Europe or otherwise unavailable. And on May 2, it unexpectedly parted ways with Mark Del Rosso, a longtime Volkswagen Group of America executive who had been Audi of America's president since December.