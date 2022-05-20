Auction set for Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5, sans ejector seat

There's no ejector seat, oil slick maker or machine gun, but the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 that Sean Connery bought for himself more than a half-century after driving one as James Bond in Goldfinger is up for sale.

The actor bought the DB5 at the suggestion of his children in 2018, two years before he died at age 90. It's the only one he ever personally owned, and auction company Broad Arrow Group expects it to sell for $1.4 million to $1.8 million.

"Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car," son Jason Connery said in a statement from Broad Arrow. "He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy! He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat. I didn't ask who for."