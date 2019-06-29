Ascent pulls its weight at Subaru

Subaru of America wanted the Ascent to outshine the brand's last three-row crossover, the Tribeca, and Subaru believes that's happening.

The brand sold 69,305 Ascents in the first 12 months, a stark difference from the Tribeca, which sold just 76,774 units in its near-decadelong production run that ended in 2014.

For all that the brand misfired on with the Tribeca, including its size, power and looks, Ascent sales suggest that Subaru is onto something in a segment it had vacated for four years.

"It's much larger. It's comfortable," TJ Mendiola, general manager at Hodges Subaru in suburban Detroit, said of the Ascent. He said the crossover's towing capacity of 5,000 pounds is also a draw to buyers.