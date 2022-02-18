Asbury CEO: 16 million sales within reach in 2022

Although the supply of new vehicles will likely remain tight for the first half of 2022, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. CEO David Hult said U.S. light-vehicle sales may rise to as many as 16 million this year.
With the analyst consensus more like 15.5 million sales — the low end of Hult's forecast range — the group is on the bullish side. Asbury expects continued low inventory and high margins in the first half of 2022 with vehicle supply growing and margins contracting in the final six months.
"We are excited about 2022," Hult told analysts on an earnings call last week, calling the year an opportunity for Asbury. The company declined to elaborate.