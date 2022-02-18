Asbury CEO: 16 million sales within reach in 2022

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. CEO David Hult says Asbury expects growing supply and shrinking margins in the final six months of 2022.

Although the supply of new vehicles will likely remain tight for the first half of 2022, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. CEO David Hult said U.S. light-vehicle sales may rise to as many as 16 million this year.

With the analyst consensus more like 15.5 million sales — the low end of Hult's forecast range — the group is on the bullish side. Asbury expects continued low inventory and high margins in the first half of 2022 with vehicle supply growing and margins contracting in the final six months.

"We are excited about 2022," Hult told analysts on an earnings call last week, calling the year an opportunity for Asbury. The company declined to elaborate.

Asbury net income, revenue rise

Asbury Automotive Group reported 4th-quarter and full-year earnings last week. Among the highlights:
Q4 revenue: $2.65 billion, up 19% from a year earlier
Q4 net income: $140.5 million, up 58% from a year earlier
Q4 adjusted net income: $162.6 million, up 89% from a year earlier
2021 revenue: $9.84 billion, up 38% from a year earlier
2021 net income: $532.4 million, up 109% from a year earlier
2021 adjusted net income: $548.5 million, up 120% from a year earlier

Hult: Demand won’t settle yet.

Hult said he expected consumer demand would outpace supply "for most of the year" and not truly settle until 2023.

After two years of results depressed by the pandemic and the ensuing microchip shortage, everyone is forecasting growth from last year's 15.1 million sales. Sales had topped 17 million for five straight years before plunging to 14.6 million in the COVID-19 ground zero year of 2020.

A sales year of 15.5 million to 16 million would be reminiscent of 2013, when 15.6 million light vehicles were sold as the industry recovered from the Great Recession.

IHS Markit in December also predicted the second half of 2022 would yield better sales. However, it expected them to rise to "nearly" 15.5 million for the year.

"Given current inventory conditions, it's difficult to project significant demand recovery in the first half of 2022," Chris Hopson, IHS Markit North American light-vehicle sales forecast manager, said in a December statement. "But we expect to exit 2022 with a pace of sales more recognizable to pre-COVID levels, setting the stage for better volume outlooks into 2023 and 2024."

The National Automobile Dealers Association in January predicted the industry would sell 15.4 million vehicles this year. Edmunds in December forecast 15.2 million.

But LMC Automotive in January projected 15.9 million light-vehicle sales this year, and Cox Automotive and the Center for Automotive Research in January both anticipated 16 million vehicles. Cox also discussed sales improving in the second half of 2022.

"Recent surveys indicate consumers are expecting higher vehicle prices in 2022, but enough buyers will be in market to support 16 million new-vehicle sales," Cox wrote.

For now, new-vehicle supply remains far below demand.

Asbury had just an eight-day supply of new vehicles at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 12 at the end of September and 40 at the end of 2020.

At 34 days' supply, its used-vehicle inventory was in line with the previous quarter and year-earlier period.

Asbury sold 53,233 new and used vehicles during the fourth quarter, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier. On a same-store basis, Asbury sold 47,110 new and used vehicles, down 5.2 percent.

But its average same-store gross profit per new vehicle more than doubled to $6,335 during the quarter compared with a year earlier. Average gross profit per used vehicle rose 42 percent to $2,623.

Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 6 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with new-vehicle retail sales of 95,165 in 2020. Asbury has estimated that incorporating Larry H. Miller Dealerships, which had ranked eighth on that list, and its other 2021 acquisitions would make it the fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer when measured by pro forma annualized revenue.

Toyota already hard at it designing a spectrum of future EVs
