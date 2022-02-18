Asbury CEO: 16 million sales within reach in 2022

Hult said he expected consumer demand would outpace supply "for most of the year" and not truly settle until 2023.

After two years of results depressed by the pandemic and the ensuing microchip shortage, everyone is forecasting growth from last year's 15.1 million sales. Sales had topped 17 million for five straight years before plunging to 14.6 million in the COVID-19 ground zero year of 2020.

A sales year of 15.5 million to 16 million would be reminiscent of 2013, when 15.6 million light vehicles were sold as the industry recovered from the Great Recession.

IHS Markit in December also predicted the second half of 2022 would yield better sales. However, it expected them to rise to "nearly" 15.5 million for the year.

"Given current inventory conditions, it's difficult to project significant demand recovery in the first half of 2022," Chris Hopson, IHS Markit North American light-vehicle sales forecast manager, said in a December statement. "But we expect to exit 2022 with a pace of sales more recognizable to pre-COVID levels, setting the stage for better volume outlooks into 2023 and 2024."

The National Automobile Dealers Association in January predicted the industry would sell 15.4 million vehicles this year. Edmunds in December forecast 15.2 million.

But LMC Automotive in January projected 15.9 million light-vehicle sales this year, and Cox Automotive and the Center for Automotive Research in January both anticipated 16 million vehicles. Cox also discussed sales improving in the second half of 2022.