Toyota, Hyundai, Kia sales fall by double digits again as chip woes linger

U.S. sales at Toyota Motor Corp., Hyundai and Kia dropped by double digits in April compared with a year earlier, when industry volume soared, as key parts shortages and jammed supply lines continue to undermine light-vehicle output and shipments.

Toyota Motor, saddled by some of the industry's lowest inventory levels, said April volume skidded 23 percent, with deliveries down 23 percent at the Toyota division and 18 percent at Lexus. Sales at Toyota Motor, the top-selling automaker in the U.S. last year and in the first quarter, have now dropped nine consecutive months.

The Toyota brand's top sellers all racked up double-digit declines last month: Camry, off 12 percent; RAV4, down 18 percent; Highlander, off 29 percent; Corolla, down 22 percent and Tacoma, down 27 percent.

Toyota Motor said it closed April with a 20-day supply of vehicles; 137,067 cars and lights trucks, or just 13,831 in dealer stock and 123,236 at ports or in transit.

Deliveries fell 20 percent at Hyundai and 16 percent at Kia last month, mostly on weaker car sales. It was the second straight month of double digit declines at the two Korean brands.

With an expanded crossover linuep, its first pickup and the new Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, Hyundai has focused on retail sales, which tallied 61,668 last month. The company reported zero fleet deliveries in April for the fourth month.

Volume edged down 3.3 percent at Mazda, snapping two consecutive monthly gains.

At Genesis, April volume rose 53 percent to 5,039, a monthly record, and the brand's 17th straight increase. The brand's two crossovers, the GV70 and GV80, each outsold combined deliveries of the brand's three sedans.

U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to fall around 20 percent in April, analysts predict, as automakers struggle to rebuild depleted dealer inventories amid the chronic microchip shortage and other supply chain hurdles.

Honda Motor Co. and Subaru are expected to report April sales later Tuesday. Ford Motor Co. and Volvo will release results Wednesday.

Overall, retail sales could fall 24 percent to 1.1 million vehicles in April from a year earlier, LMC and J.D. Power estimate.