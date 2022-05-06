April auto sales fall on shortages; Honda at 3-day supply

Dealers learned fairly early in the pandemic how to sell cars they didn't have.

What's proving tougher, though — judging from April's U.S. auto sales, at least — is trying to sell vehicles they might never get.

Lack of inventory remained the driving issue behind April's double-digit sales declines for five of the seven reporting automakers, including a drop of more than 40 percent for American Honda. Mazda North America had the smallest decline, at 3.3 percent.

Collectively, reporting automakers' U.S. sales fell more than 21 percent from a year earlier, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center. Analysts from LMC Automotive estimated that industry volume plunged 17 percent overall.

The losses might look worse because they are measured against April 2021 — a month when the seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales crested at 18.5 million as widespread vaccine distributions and relatively stable inventories attracted shoppers to dealerships in droves. Last month's red ink was exacerbated by shoppers looking for vehicles that can't be found anywhere, even on dealer order books.