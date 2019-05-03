April takes a bit of air out of U.S. car sales

April's seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rate slowed to 16.4 million, down from 17.4 million in March and 17.3 million in April 2018. The average of 10 analyst estimates in a survey by Bloomberg was for a pace of 16.8 million last month.

Cox senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said that the spring numbers could be deceiving. "I don't think March was as good as the numbers say and I don't think April was as bad as the numbers say," Chesbrough said. He added, "But clearly the trend is we're down from the pace we had in the fourth quarter of last year" when the SAAR averaged 17.6 million, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

For all of 2018, sales totaled 17.3 million, a number that surprised many analysts and executives. After toppping 17 million for three straight years, 2018 was widely expected to cool off.

Considering such high selling rates, Chesbrough said that the downward trend is by no means alarming. "At least not yet," he said. Cox projects a total of 16.8 million sales for 2019.

Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis, said April appears to be a good indicator for where the year is headed. "The lesson we can take from April is you can take [March] and throw it out the window," he said.

In other words, the long anticipated sales decline appears to be here to stay.

Sales through the first four months of 2019 are down 3.0 percent to 5.3 million units.