Another strain on automakers: Meeting fleet demand

Traditionally, most automakers negotiate their fleet purchase agreements on a yearly basis, usually at the start of a model year — in the second or third quarter. In normal times, those high-volume, long-term agreements allow automakers to smooth out their production schedules and keep their factories running as efficiently as possible by filling in the ordering gaps in demand from franchised auto dealers.

But of course, thanks to a one-two punch of COVID-19 and the global microchip shortage, these are not normal times.

Dealer lots across the U.S. are at historically low levels of inventory, and retail customers are putting deposits down on new vehicles before they're assembled. Meanwhile, fleet operators' desperation is just as palpable.

Rental car companies sold off much of their inventory when travel collapsed in early 2020 because of COVID-19. As tourism and business travel resumed this year, they face shortages so severe in some places that consumers have resorted to renting moving vans.

Many commercial fleet operators similarly put off their regular fleet purchases last year because of uncertainty around the virus, and now face vehicles that are well past their prime and in need of replacement. Government vehicle purchases were also delayed in 2020.

A survey of large and small fleet operators published last month by Global Fleet Management found widespread pent-up demand.

"We will most likely be ordering more vehicles in 2022 as the ongoing chip shortage is limiting our orders this year," Mark Leuenberger, vice president of enterprise vehicle operations and logistics for Cox Enterprises, told the publication.

Many fleet buyers faced their own COVID-19-related challenges that might have cut income and forced layoffs or other expense reductions last year, and now they are facing tougher negotiations with automakers swamped with demand.