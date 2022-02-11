Alfa Romeo wants to offer more products, reengage with dealers

Eight years in, Alfa Romeo still has an awareness problem in the U.S.
The Italian luxury brand hasn't had much product to offer since its 2014 return, and it's now down to just two models: the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.
But a needed spark is on the way this year in the Tonale plug-in hybrid, a compact crossover the brand believes can build familiarity as it prepares to go fully electric by 2027. The Tonale will offer two powertrain options delivering 256 hp for the conventional version and 272 hp for the plug in. It's expected to have more than 30 miles of electric range.
To improve its fortunes, Alfa Romeo has two straightforward missions to carry out beyond getting more consumers to take notice: It needs additional products and it needs to get dealers on board, said Larry Dominique, the brand's North America vice president.