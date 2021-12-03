After its new Integra, Acura to push hard on EVs

Acura is basking in nostalgia with the revival of the Integra nameplate next year. The compact hot hatch, with a six-speed manual gearbox and high-revving engine, will complete Acura's return to its performance roots after overhauling its entire lineup over the past several years.
But the future beckons — urgently.
So Acura will lead Honda Motor Co. away from its combustion-engine glory and into the future of electrification. To do so, Acura will skip the hybrid phase now going on at the Honda brand and instead go all-in on battery electrics, or BEVs.