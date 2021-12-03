After its new Integra, Acura to push hard on EVs

Acura believes EVs will represent more than half of its total volume by 2030, and perhaps upwards of 60 percent, Korkor said. For the Honda brand, the EV sales target is closer to 40 percent by the end of the decade, he added.

Following its collaboration with GM, Honda will introduce its own EV platform, called e:Architecture, in the second half of the decade. But Honda has not spelled out its EV investment plans in detail as other automakers have done.

Korkor said Acura is well positioned to introduce electric vehicles at a moment when customers are less anxious about EV range and charging infrastructure.

"Looking at the short-term right now, there are a lot of things we need to solve — range anxiety for customers, charging stations, infrastructure in major cities, the cost of BEV vehicles, incentives available on the cars," Korkor said.

"When I look at when we are going to launch our first BEV, I feel like we will mature a lot more as an industry toward that end," he said. "I think our strategy is smart. It's more calculated, and partnering with GM just makes it more efficient."