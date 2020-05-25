7 EV pickup brands forge ahead despite uncertain demand

The competition continued after Tesla showed its Cybertruck besting a two-wheel-drive F-150 in a tug of war. A Ford executive challenged Tesla to a more equal comparison, but after Musk accepted, a Ford spokeswoman said the comment was tongue-in-cheek.
The numbers will do the talking for the Hummer EV, said Phil Brook, GMC's vice president of marketing.
"Because the Hummer EV has incredible capability with zero emissions, it really is the best of both worlds," Brook told Automotive News in February, when the brand showcased the truck's specs in a Super Bowl commercial. "This is a different kind of vehicle for a different time and a different generation. It really does announce that GMC is very serious about the electric space, and we're getting into it in a big way. "
Bollinger, whose B2 will sit atop the segment in price, said he welcomes as many electric pickups as the market can handle, in the belief that competition helps raise awareness about all of them.
"It's a crazy undertaking we're doing, and we all know it, but it's kind of like, that's what feeds us," Bollinger said of his company's mindset. "We want to be different; we'll always be the ones on the side. So everyone else making electric stuff, great, because you help move the whole market forward; you create a lot more vendors creating stuff, and we're going to benefit from it."