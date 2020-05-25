7 EV pickup brands forge ahead despite uncertain demand

The Bollinger B2 effectively would be adding a segment when it arrives, if not for the six other launches converging to make 2021 the year of the electric pickup. Three upcoming entries are from startup manufacturers: Lordstown Motors' Endurance, Rivian's R1T and Nikola's Badger. They'll try to challenge Tesla's sharp-angled Cybertruck, an electric version of the Ford F-150 and the electric GMC Hummer. Even more are anticipated in later years, including a Chevrolet option.

The fledgling and established brands will have to jockey for position in a segment where it's unclear whether consumer demand can support so many entrants. Meanwhile, they'll be coping with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has blistered the economy and sent gasoline prices spiraling below $2 a gallon in much of the country — developments that add more unpredictability to the mix just as the companies were preparing to execute their carefully laid plans.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said General Motors and Ford Motor Co. each have nearly a century of experience with pickups and are in the best position to take advantage with battery-electric versions. Tesla, Rivian and Bollinger, among others, could be spoilers by appealing to lifestyle buyers who don't take their truck to a demanding job site, he said.

Fiorani believes buyers looking for a work truck are not usually open to unproven brands when their livelihood is on the line. He said that hesitancy has hampered sales of full-size offerings from Toyota and Nissan, brands with proven track records in cars and smaller trucks.