6-figure GMC Hummer EVs: Buyers adding even more extras

Part of that richness has been driven by add-on accessories. GMC says customers are spending between $2,000 and $4,000 to spruce up their already-loaded Edition 1 models, and as lesser trims begin to launch from late 2022 through spring 2024, customers are likely to add even more options and accessories.

The Edition 1 is the top-line trim and includes every available factory option. Customers can still add accessories.

Launching with one standard trim has "been part of the magic to get it to market so quickly," said Matt Mallino, marketing and advertising manager for the Hummer. "We have a very wide portfolio of up to 200 accessories [that are] Hummer EV-specific."

After Edition 1 reservations sold out, 80 percent of the reservation holders "are basically ordering the Edition 1 spec — the top-of-the-line vehicle, everything on it," Aldred said.

Popular accessories include the hard power-retractable tonneau cover for the pickup bed — in place of the soft cover that the Edition 1 comes with — and the lighting package, which has front off-road auxiliary lights, interior footwell lighting, rearview mirror project lights and tailgate step lighting.

Hummer buyers are spending about twice as much on accessories than buyers of the gasoline-powered GMC Sierra pickup and Yukon SUV, Aldred said.