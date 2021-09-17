Toyota Tundra, revamped inside and out, joins modern-day pickup era

Toyota's once-in-a-generation, top-to-bottom redesign of its full-size 2022 Tundra pickup aims to thrust the longtime laggard back into the competition with the Detroit 3 and give the brand its best hope in years to pick up some share in the highly profitable segment.
Set to go on sale in U.S. dealerships late this year, the new Tundra will bear little functional resemblance to the current model, which went on sale in 2007 and trails its domestic competitors in fuel economy, technology and sales volume.
The third-generation Tundra "is spectacular," David Christ, head of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America, told Automotive News. "We've always historically done very well with Toyota owners with the Tundra, but we think this truck will give us the ability to conquest more because of its towing capabilities and because of its brand positioning, the strength of the look of the truck, and the interior of the truck."