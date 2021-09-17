Toyota Tundra, revamped inside and out, joins modern-day pickup era

Toyota's once-in-a-generation, top-to-bottom redesign of its full-size 2022 Tundra pickup aims to thrust the longtime laggard back into the competition with the Detroit 3 and give the brand its best hope in years to pick up some share in the highly profitable segment.

Set to go on sale in U.S. dealerships late this year, the new Tundra will bear little functional resemblance to the current model, which went on sale in 2007 and trails its domestic competitors in fuel economy, technology and sales volume.