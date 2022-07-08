2022 Jeep Compass begins ascent in compact crossover segment

The freshened 2022 Jeep Compass, enhanced with a redesigned interior and a new infotainment system, made its debut last July by ascending a hill on the brand's obstacle course at the Chicago Auto Show.

A year later, it's still climbing.

After the compact crossover battled through slowed production in 2021, U.S. sales are picking up. It's one of the few Stellantis models that outpaced its 2021 sales performance in the first half of the year.

The Compass isn't as flashy as other Jeep debuts last year, such as the upscale Wagoneer line or the Grand Cherokee L, but it has nonetheless been a bright spot in 2022.

Compass deliveries rose 54 percent in the second quarter and jumped 36 percent after six months, putting sales at 46,335 through June in the hotly contested compact crossover segment that's ruled by the Toyota RAV4, Chevrolet Equinox and Honda CR-V. The Compass sits at No. 11 in the segment, just behind the GMC Terrain.

Some analysts say Jeep won't be satisfied with this position in the market, and they believe electrification could be the key piece that sends Compass volume to the next level if Jeep brings a plug-in hybrid version to the U.S. as it has in Europe.

"After years of big sales, supply chain issues last year brought [Compass] production virtually to a stop, starving inventory and dragging down sales," Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said in an email. "Production finally started to recover last August with the updated model, providing enough volume to regain some of the lost sales."