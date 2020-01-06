2020 vision: Lower but stable sales in the U.S.

This year, automakers plan to introduce more than 60 new or refreshed models, according to LMC Automotive and J.D. Power.

"Prospects for 2020 are shaping up to be quite stable, though volume is expected to be a bit lower," said Jeff Schuster, president of the Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC. "Manufacturers will face a lot of pressure to stand out in a crowded market with nearly 60 percent more redesigned or new entries in 2020 than there were in 2019."

LMC and J.D. Power expect total light-vehicle demand of 16.8 million vehicles in 2020, slightly lower than last year. The final 2019 figures will be clear on Monday, Jan. 6, when Ford Motor Co. reports its sales. After most automakers on Friday, Jan. 3., reported December declines — including Nissan's 30 percent tumble — the industry's ability to eke out another year above 17 million was thrown into doubt.

As average transaction prices rise and negative equity levels remain high, affordability continues to be a concern. But in December, the average interest rate on a new-vehicle loan fell for the third straight month to 5.4 percent, the lowest rate since February 2018, according to Edmunds.

"The fact that rates have been on a steady decline for the last several months bodes well for more favorable financing conditions in 2020," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

For the automakers, mastering product development and launch cadence is crucial, said Germain.

"It's a tough call to make as far as predicting consumer expectations and desires," he said.