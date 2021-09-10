2 out of 3 EVs in the U.S. are Teslas

Tesla had nearly twice as many electric vehicles registered in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2021 as the rest of the industry combined — accounting for two out of every three EV registrations.

Tesla's U.S. registrations soared 75 percent through July to reach 168,021. Because Tesla doesn't report monthly sales results or sales by country, the registration data provides the most accurate view into its U.S. performance.

According to data gathered by Experian, EV registrations in the country more than doubled in the first seven months, outpacing the 30 percent rise in overall vehicle registrations.

Registrations of zero-emission vehicles climbed to 255,393 through July, up from 119,628 a year earlier, Experian reports. EVs accounted for 2.6 percent of total industry registrations, up from 1.6 percent last year.