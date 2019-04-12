1500 Classic rocks for Ram dealers

Older than new but newer than used, the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic pickup is proving to be a workhorse on the lot for dealers.

The earlier-generation model, which is being sold alongside the redesigned truck, made up nearly a third of Ram's pickup sales in the first quarter, according to J.D. Power. Dealers say that while the Classic lacks some of the bells and whistles of its successor, it retains wide appeal among consumers not ready to absorb the higher payments of the new truck, bargain hunters scooping up generous incentives and commercial clients who need basic work vehicles to beat on.

Brand executives haven't said publicly when the Classic's run will end, and it's not clear how much longer Ram can siphon value from the aging Classic before it loses steam.

But for now, it's delivering on the promise of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' two-truck strategy, contributing to a 15 percent increase in Ram's first-quarter pickup sales, enough to push Ram past the Chevrolet Silverado for second place behind Ford's F series.