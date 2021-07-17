1-2 punch lifts Ford in key segment

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is reestablishing itself in the industry's largest segment, compact crossovers, after years of declining share with a pair of small utility vehicles aimed at different buyers: the Escape and Bronco Sport.
More than two-thirds of the Bronco Sport's 60,514 sales so far this year come from buyers new to Ford, the company says. The new offering hasn't cannibalized sales of the Escape, which rose about 1 percent to more than 85,000 in the first half of 2021 despite the ongoing chip shortage that is crimping production.
Combined, the two small utilities would rank fourth in the segment, behind the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.
Ford is quickly gaining market share in the segment — up 3 percentage points to 11 percent through the first six months of 2021 — while Toyota and General Motors lose share and Honda's is flat, according to LMC Automotive data.