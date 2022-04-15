Nominations open for Automotive News Rising Stars

Do you know an up-and-coming young executive in the U.S. auto industry whose achievements deserve recognition?

Automotive News has launched its ninth annual search for Rising Stars at automakers, suppliers, mobility companies and service providers. The program honors dynamic executives in the U.S. who are poised to grow in prominence and step into senior leadership roles.

Anyone may submit nominations, which will be accepted through May 20. To qualify, candidates should have a minimum of 10 years of work experience, be based in the U.S. and be 45 or younger as of Aug. 22, 2022.

The Rising Stars will be announced in the Aug. 22 issue.

Learn more and submit a nomination at autonews.com/risingstars.