 
 
Automotive News Rising Stars Automakers and Suppliers
Banhegyi, Erich

Robert Bosch
North America

Vice President of Electrification

Erich
Banhegyi

Big Break: Being project leader of the team that designed Bosch's first hybrid drive — an e-motor and clutch — which debuted in 2010.

Age: 43

Barrales, Fernanda

Valeo

Regional Operations Quality Director

Fernanda
Barrales

Big Break: Moved from sales into a more technically challenging management career track in project management and manufacturing.

Age: 41

Boh, Annie

Honda Development
and Manufacturing
of America

Chief Engineer, Senior Manager

Annie
Boh

Big Break: Gaining buy-in from upper management to lead the business development of Honda's wind tunnel facility in the U.S.

Age: 42

Brooks, Tavon

Stellantis

Vice President of Jeep Product Management

Tavon
Brooks

Big Break: Becoming Jeep's director of product management in 2021.

Age: 39

Chen, Yansong

Ricardo Inc.

Senior Vice President Electrification Strategy and Technology

Yansong
Chen

Big Break: Both of Chen's parents were executives at China's FAW Group, one of the country's largest automakers. Their careers inspired her to become an engineer.

Age: 45

Cirstea, Marinela

Forvia

Vice President of Interiors Unit in North America

Marinela
Cirstea

Big Break: As a new program manager, oversaw development of the Renault Clio interior.

Age: 42

Fabian, Kate

Hyundai Motor America

Director, Marketing Communications

Kate
Fabian

Big Break: Coming to the U.S. to launch Genesis after being selected in a green card lottery, which enabled a timely transition.Â

Age: 45

Jairaj, Aditya

Nissan Motor Co.

Director, Electric Vehicles Marketing and Sales Strategy

Aditya
Jairaj

Big Break: Being tapped for a stint at Nissanâ€™s global headquarters, helping him develop relationships with key executives and better understand how the organization operates globally.

Age: 40

Kumavat, Apeksha

Gatik

Co-Founder and Chief Engineer

Apeksha
Kumavat

Big Break: Starting a self-driving truck company at a time competitors focused on robotaxis.

Age: 31

Litton, Nate

Toyota
Financial Services

Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Nate
Litton

Big Break: Showing Toyota Financial Services how data, probabilities and analytics could dramatically improve its performance.

Age: 40

Miller, Jeff

General Motors

Assistant Chief Engineer of Super Cruise

Jeff
Miller

Big Break: Accelerating the rollout of the Super Cruise hands-free driving-assist technology and enhancing its features.

Age: 38

Miller, Hanaan

General Motors

Chief Engineer of Electric Drive Systems

Hanaan
Miller

Big Break: Led a team that designed and built an in-house traction inverter.

Age: 45

Morrison, Jennifer

Mazda North
American Operations

Manager of Vehicle Safety, Compliance, Planning & Development

Jennifer
Morrison

Big Break: Leaving a nearly 20-year career with the federal government for a role with Mazda, which allowed her to effect greater changes in vehicle safety.

Age: 45

Naugle, Dan

Axalta Coating Systems

Vice President for Mobility Americas

Dan
Naugle

Big Break: Joining Axalta in 2013, months after the former DuPont Performance Coatings business became an independent company.

Age: 45

Ostertag, Kevin

Panasonic Automotive

CFO

Kevin
Ostertag

Big Break: As a young plant controller for a factory project in 2008, Ostertag was part of a team that earned a Johnson Controls Chairman's Award for launching the high-profile assignment.

Age: 41

Porter, Briana

Lear Corp.

Platform Director for E-Systems

Briana
Porter

Big Break: Being chosen as a program manager for wire harnesses, one of the company's top moneymaking products.

Age: 44

Rudy, Julie

Adient North America

Director of Business Unit Purchasing

Julie
Rudy

Big Break: Being promoted to a director level position at Faurecia, allowing her to break into a male-dominated space and work on big-picture managerial goals.

Age: 42

Rusu, Radu

Fyusion

CEO and Co-Founder

Radu
Rusu

Big Break: Integrating Fyusion with Cox Automotive and scaling its vehicle imaging technologies within a larger company.

Age: 41

Teixeira, Andressa

Waymo

Head of Supply Chain Planning and Materials Management

Andressa
Teixeira

Big Break: Brought consumer electronics expertise on materials planning to AV business.

Age: 39

Turnbull, Jasen

Ford Motor Co.

F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager

Jasen
Turnbull

Big Break: Leading the go-to-market strategy for the launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Age: 33

Umlauff, Marcus

Toyota Motor
North America

General Manager of Trucks

Marcus
Umlauff

Big Break: Coming to the U.S. from Australia on a temporary assignment to work on pickups.

Age: 44

