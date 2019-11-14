Zotye parent says new cloud platform will simplify operations for dealers

The parent of Zotye USA, the distributor aiming to become the first company to sell China-built vehicles in the U.S., is touting what it calls the industry's first all-cloud digital ecosystem, which integrates a broad range of functions from sales to dealer management systems to call centers.

Zotye and parent HAAH Automotive Holdings of Irvine, Calif., on Thursday said in a news release it is partnering with Oracle Netsuite on a platform that will provide its dealers a single view into the entire supply chain, from production to delivery and inventory management.

"This unified 'one-platform, one-cloud-based-solution' system will provide the automotive industry with unprecedented simplicity, transparency and ease of use for customers, dealers, employees and the distributor," HAAH Chairman Duke Hale said in the release. "Nobody has done anything like this before in [the]automotive field, as most OEMs have traditional models with legacy systems and disparate data silos that fall short of end-to-end processes across functional business areas."

Hale said the platform offers a "fully integrated real-time business management system for all operations for dealers and the distributor that will give customers a hassle-free, haggle-free buying and ownership experience, while creating a platform in the cloud to speed operations for both dealers and the distributor."

Yvonne Burkhouse, HAAH's chief information officer, said, "Dealers can prepare and aggregate their data in less time and spend more time making business decisions and business process improvements."

A HAAH spokesman said a group of dealers will soon see demos of parts of the system, and HAAH will get feedback on improvements it can make.

Last month, Zotye USA said it has chosen retailers in 100 markets as it plans to launch sales of its first vehicle in 2021. It expects to have 250 dealers by the time its first vehicle, the compact, gasoline-powered T600 crossover, goes on sale in 2021 for around $20,000. The company has said the T600 will be followed by a second utility and a car.

While several Chinese automakers have expressed interest in entering the U.S. in recent years, Zotye is the only major manufacturer continuing with its launch plans. Other brands, such as Guangzhou Automobile Group, have put their plans on hold amid a U.S.-China trade war.

Laurence Iliff contributed to this report.