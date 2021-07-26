Zeigler buys 4 dealerships in Wisconsin

The acquisition from Home Run Auto Group includes Zeigler's first Toyota and Hyundai stores.

Zeigler Auto Group is set to acquire four dealerships from Home Run Auto Group including its first Toyota store.

Zeigler Auto Group closed Monday on the acquisition of four dealerships in Wisconsin, marking its first stores in the state and first Toyota and Hyundai outlets.

The growing retailer acquired Racine Honda, Racine Toyota and Racine Hyundai, all in Mount Pleasant, and Kenosha Subaru from Home Run Auto Group of Janesville, Wis. The group is owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger.

Zeigler of Kalamazoo, Mich., said the transaction is its largest acquisition to date and that it plans to keep all staff at the stores.

"We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin," Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a statement. "We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

The southern Wisconsin dealerships will be renamed Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha.

Zeigler said the four dealerships will add about 14,000 vehicle sales a year. With the new stores, Zeigler expects to sell more than 67,000 vehicles next year, generating more than $2.2 billion in revenue.

This is the latest acquisition for Zeigler, which has been in expansion mode. In January 2020, it bought Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar-Land Rover Schaumburg and Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, all in Illinois. In May, it bought International Subaru of Merrillville in Indiana.

The retailer now has about 30 new-vehicle dealerships in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Zeigler ranks No. 55 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 15,996 new vehicles in 2020.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
LMP to buy stores in Texas, Connecticut and N.Y.
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
LMP Automotive Holdings was founded in 2017 by Samer Tawfik and went public in 2019.
LMP to buy stores in Texas, Connecticut and N.Y.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson next to a Lucid Air
EV maker Lucid gets warm reception on Wall Street after SPAC deal
Tesla customers say the overcharges range from $37,000 to $71,000, according to CNBC.
Tesla's plans for batteries, China scrutinized with Q2 report coming today
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive