Zeigler to buy 4 dealerships in Wisconsin

Zeigler Auto Group plans to close Monday on the acquisition of four dealerships in Wisconsin, marking its first stores in the state and first Toyota and Hyundai outlets.

The growing retailer will buy Racine Honda, Racine Toyota and Racine Hyundai, all in Mount Pleasant, and Kenosha Subaru from Home Run Auto Group of Janesville, Wis. The group is owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger.

Zeigler of Kalamazoo, Mich., said the transaction is its largest acquisition to date and that it plans to keep all staff at the stores.

"We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin," Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a statement. "We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.