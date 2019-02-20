Would-be Tesla customers grouse as deposit refunds take months

Some of Tesla's customers who complained in interviews about how long it took for the company to grant a refund did eventually receive their money back. Raj Armani, a 40-year-old Internet entrepreneur, said he waited 183 days to recoup a deposit he initially made in April 2016.

"It was so hard to get an answer or a status," said Armani, who asked for his deposit back in August. "They always say they'll get back to you but never do." He received an express-mailed check for the full amount in February.

Would-be customers described a process involving unanswered calls and emails to Tesla customer-service representatives. Rich Zeoli, a talk-radio show host in Philadelphia, said he called, emailed and tweeted at the company for information about the status of a refund for six months before finally disputing the charge with PayPal.

"Tesla just stopped communicating with me altogether," Zeoli said.

Some of those who received refunds from Tesla say they weren't good as cash. Mark Allewell, a tech company founder in Cape Town, South Africa, said between emails, phone calls and social media posts, he tried to contact Tesla almost 50 times about the status of a Model 3 deposit refund he requested in August. The 45-year-old received a U.S. check by mail in December that he's been unable to cash or deposit. His bank has told him he'll be charged a transaction fee.

"This is horrible, especially because Elon Musk is South African," Allewell said. "It is frustrating that the marketing for Tesla is shiny and nice, but when it comes to customer service and answering queries, it is shocking."

Gautam Pasupuleti, 43, an architecture manager at a regional bank in Lancaster, Pa., and a Tesla shareholder, said it took him more than six months to get a $1,000 deposit back for his roof preorder placed in 2017.

"I am disappointed by the service, and frankly, that's the part that scares me from buying a Tesla myself," Pasupuleti said.

Two other consumers interviewed for this story complained of unresponsive customer service that irked them even though it turned out they were in the wrong. Doug Smith, an executive for a subscriptions-billing company, said he tried and failed to reach Tesla for nine months. He heard back in January from a representative who pointed out he had been refunded in May 2018, a month after he asked for his deposit back.

While Smith is shopping for a new vehicle again, he plans to look at other brands. "Crappy communication damages customer relationships," he said. "As luck would have it, I'm back in the market for a car, but I'm unwilling to consider a Tesla."