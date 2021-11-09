Toby Russell to step down as Shift co-CEO in February

George Arison, the other co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive.

Toby Russell

Toby Russell will step down as co-CEO of Shift on Feb. 1, with plans to spend more time with family.

Russell, who helped found the company in 2013, will remain on the board of directors and act as a strategic adviser after the transition, Shift announced last week.

George Arison, the other co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive. Most of Russell's day-to-day operational responsibilities are transitioning to Shift President Jeff Clementz.

Russell joined the company full time in 2015 and subsequently overhauled and repositioned the business to what Shift said is a sustainable and scalable growth trajectory.

Shift went public in October 2020. It was riding a wave of investor interest in used auto market disrupters such as Carvana, though Russell told Automotive News in the preceding months that going public had long been a goal for the company.

Russell said in a statement last week that it was the "right time" for him to move to an advisory role, saying it would allow him to focus on his family.

"It has been an incredible journey to take Shift from an idea to a publicly traded eCommerce leader," Russell said. "After leading six straight years of growth, I couldn't be more proud of the company we have built and the team we have assembled."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla beats Mercedes for No. 3 spot in U.S. luxury registrations through Sept.
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
TESLA-MAIN_i.jpg
Tesla beats Mercedes for No. 3 spot in U.S. luxury registrations through Sept.
BMW of Rockville
AutoNation completes acquisition of Priority 1 Automotive, adds 9 stores in Maryland
Retailers use digital-communication skills to evaluate job applicants
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive