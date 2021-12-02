Mexico economy minister threatens to impose tariffs over proposed U.S. EV tax credit

MEXICO CITY -- A proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit is "discriminatory" and Mexico is analyzing a range of legal actions in response that may include tariffs, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday.

"In the past we have imposed tariffs and we would have to do or propose something very important and strategic for those products, in those places where it hurts them ... so that the consequences can be felt," Clouthier told a news conference.

Clouthier said this was "not a desirable" course of action, but underscored that Mexico would do everything in its power to safeguard its automotive industry, which directly employs around one million people.