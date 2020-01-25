When Mazda gambled on a rotary engine

In assigning 47 of the company's top engineers to work on the rotary engine, Matsuda gambled a considerable amount of Toyo Kogyo's limited resources on perfecting an unproven technology. In a company history, Mazda says that the 47 engineers in the company's Rotary Engine Research Department initially struggled to solve the problem of the seals on the tips of each rotor scoring the chrome-plated surface of the epitrochoid case.

Criticism of the project mounted inside the company and some decried it as a waste of money. But Kenichi Yamamoto, head of the research department, told his engineers: "From now on, the rotary engine must be on your minds at all times, whether you are sleeping or awake."

Finally, in 1963, engineers tried a new design for the apex seal that solved the scoring problem.

The next year at the Tokyo Olympics, Mazda showed a prototype of the stunning Cosmo Sport, a futuristic coupe designed specifically for the rotary engine. Three years later, production of the engine and the Cosmo began.

Mazda then used the rotary engine in a variety of small cars, and even in a compact pickup.

But it wasn't until 1978 that the rotary engine was embraced in a big way. The RX-7 sports car was exactly the high-volume hit Mazda was looking for. The wedge-shaped two-seater weighed less, ran smoother and revved higher than its main competitors from Japan, the Nissan 280Z and the Toyota Supra, and it boasted higher quality than the aging sports cars from Great Britain, the Triumph TR7 and TR8 and the MGB.