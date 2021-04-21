VW sets Taos pricing at $2,250 less than Tiguan

Volkswagen has announced pricing for its new 2022 Taos subcompact crossover, with the base model starting at $2,250 less than the base model of the similarly sized Tiguan.

The German brand said the base model front-wheel-drive Taos will start at $24,190 including delivery when it arrives in U.S. dealerships in June and will be available in three trim levels with all-wheel drive optional for each. A fully loaded Taos SEL will be priced at over $35,000.

The Taos is part of a brand strategy to double up in popular crossover segments, as it did last year when it introduced the two-row Atlas Cross Sport to accompany its three-row Atlas.